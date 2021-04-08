SADC leaders send technical team to Mozambique

The South African Development Community (SADC) leaders have sent a technical team to Mozambique in a bid to fight the insurgency. This follows a SADC Troika meeting in Maputo on Thursday after the events of the past few weeks where a number of people were killed. In a communiqué, regional leaders also called for proportionate action against the attacks in Mozambique. President Cyril Ramaphosa flew into Mozambique to join fellow regional leaders as they planned how they can deal with the violent attacks by insurgents. In the communique issued after the extraordinary SADC Double Troika meeting, the regional leaders spoke out against the attacks and called for action.

This was after the leaders received a report on the security situation in Mozambique.

“Double Troika summit directed an immediate technical deployment to the Republic of Mozambique, and the convening of an extraordinary meeting of the ministerial committee of the organ by 28 April 2021 that will report to the extraordinary organ troika summit on 29 April,” stated the communiqué.

The regional leaders also spoke out against the terrorist attacks in Mozambique.

“Double troika summit received a report from the organ troika on the security situation in Mozambique and noted with concern the acts of terrorism perpetrated against innocent civilians, women and children in some of the districts of Cabo Delgado province in the Republic of Mozambique; condemned the terrorist attacks in strongest terms; and affirmed that such heinous attacks cannot be allowed to continue without a proportionate regional response,” said the communiqué.