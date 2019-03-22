A Motorcyclist picks up his belongings after loosing balance and falling off at near a section of a bridge damaged by Cyclone Idai in Nyamatanda about 50 kilometres from Beira. Picture: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP

Johannesburg - Sasol on Thursday committed to donate US$250 000, approximately 15 million meticais or R3 556 975, for the relief and support of communities that have been severely affected by the tropical cyclone Idai in Beira and Dondo in Sofala province of Mozambique. This will also be provided to other impacted areas in Inhambane province of Mozambique.

"Our solidarity is with the people of Mozambique, particularly those communities whose lives need to be rebuilt after this devastating natural disaster," said Ovidio Rodolfo, Sasol Country Director for Mozambique.

Sasol was working with Red Cross Mozambique and Instituto Nacional de Calamidades (INGC) to assist in providing relief to affected communities.

"We hope our contribution and the efforts of our partners will bring some relief to families affected by this terrible event," Rodolfo said.

"Sasol is a committed long-term partner to Mozambique and its people, as it seeks to create value through the ongoing production of natural gas and further exploration of hydrocarbons."

African News Agency (ANA)