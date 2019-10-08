Saudi Arabia has pledged its support to help get Sudan removed from the Unites States’ list of state sponsors of terrorism.
This was announced by Saudi Arabia's foreign affairs ministry on Twitter following a meeting King Salman and the leader of Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.
BBC reported that the country would "establish ambitious investment projects" in Sudan and "improve existing projects".
In exchange Sudan would support the Saudi Arabia in international forums.
Being on the US list of state sponsors of terrorism prohibits Sudan from being ineligible for debt relief and financing from lenders like the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.