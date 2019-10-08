Sudan's new Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok speaks during a press conference in Khartoum. File picture: AP

Saudi Arabia has pledged its support to help get Sudan removed from the Unites States’ list of state sponsors of terrorism.

This was announced by Saudi Arabia's foreign affairs ministry on Twitter following a meeting King Salman and the leader of Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.