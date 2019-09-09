SACAA said it was probing an incident involving Air Zimbabwe’s flight UM-462, which experienced a malfunction in one of its engines. Picture: Xinhua/Chen Yaqin

Johannesburg – Several dozen Air Zimbabwe employees have been sent on unpaid leave as the national carrier restructures its organisation. Pindula News reported on Monday that one of the 43 employees affected by the restructure was forced to hire his own truck to ferry an air start unit to Bulawayo last week.

One of Air Zimbabwe’s Boeing 767 had suffered a technical fault that required it to be jump started at the Joshua Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo.

Management from Air Zimbabwe has explained the forced leave as part of its restructuring process involving structural adjustments which extends to its employees and that nobody has been fired.

African News Agency (ANA)