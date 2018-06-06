Johannesburg - Kenya’s aviation regulator says an airplane carrying 10 passengers that was scheduled to arrive in Nairobi has been missing for seven hours, AP reported.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement on Tuesday the plane operated by Fly Fax last was observed on radar around 2 pm local time flying at an altitude 11 000 feet 40 nautical miles from Nairobi. It was flying from the western town of Kitale to the capital.

Phone signals from the FlySax plane that went missing on Tuesday evening have been located in the Aberdares in Nyandarua County, the Daily Nation reported on Wednesday morning.

Rescue teams have been mobilised and a search for the missing aircraft in mountainous areas where the signals were located is underway, but bad weather is hampering the efforts.

The Cesna C208 craft, registration number 5Y-CAC, was flying from a Kitale airstrip in Trans-Nzoia County when it lost contact with control tower at 5pm Tuesday in the Aberdares.

The plane was some 60 kilometres from its destination, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

The plane left Kitale shortly after 4pm with eight passengers and two crew members on board and was expected in Nairobi about an hour later.

African News Agency/ANA