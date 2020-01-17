Pretoria - Malawian police have arrested a self-proclaimed prophetess who claimed to have resurrected a teenage boy that died in a road accident in 2016.
The suspect, who is popularly known as prophetess Aweje Tchaledi, was arrested earlier this week while her son, known as prophet James Malewa, is still at-large, Malawi24 reported on Friday.
The two told a school teacher in the Dedza district, south of the Malawi capital Lilongwe, that they had powers to raise the dead and to locate people who died in mysterious circumstances.
The teacher lost her 14-year-old son in the 2016 accident. After being paid 50 000 Kwacha, the suspects brought the teacher a 14-year-old boy, asserting that it was her son.
The boy was also claiming to be the teacher’s son and said he was being kept in a mansion.