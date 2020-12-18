Senegal to receive first doses of Covid-19 vaccine in March

CAPE TOWN – Senegal will receive its first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in March, according to Dr Mamadou Ndiaye, the director of prevention of the Senegalese ministry of health and social action.

According to a report by Chinese-based Xinhua News Agency, Ndiaye, who was speaking during an interview with radio Sud FM, said members of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, including Senegal, would have these first doses after approval by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Xinhua reported that Senegalese minister of health and social action, Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr, recently said the West African country had not chosen a vaccine at this stage, but that it was participating in the international mechanism for group purchasing of vaccines.

On Thursday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention released a survey conducted by the Africa CDC, in partnership with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) has shown that a predominant majority (79 percent average) of respondents in Africa would take a Covid-19 vaccine if it were deemed safe and effective.