Several African countries make Covid-19 vaccine certificate mandatory for entry

As Covid-19 vaccination roll-out campaigns gather steam across the continent, a number of African countries are stepping up precautionary measures by requesting a vaccine certificate upon arrival.

Vaccination certificates are nothing new. African countries had previously instilled regulations that require travellers to submit vaccination certificates for yellow fever, malaria or any other infectious disease well before the Covid-19 pandemic. We take a look at the African countries requesting Covid-19 vaccine certificates upon arrival. Togo In a letter sent to diplomats, the government of Togo announced that nationals of countries which make vaccination certificates mandatory must also present a vaccination certificate if they are to enter Togo.

Egypt Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities recently announced that the north African country now allows Covid-19 vaccinated travellers with World Health Organization (WHO) and EDA manufacturer approved vaccines to enter the country 14 days after the last dose. Zimbabwe According to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Zimbabwe has introduced the Trusted Travel initiative to support AU member states to streamline their health-screening systems. The Trusted Travel initiative offers an online digital platform for the verification and authentication of Covid -19 test results based on a collaborative effort across a network of participating Covid-19 testing laboratories and Port Health authorities.

The Africa CDC said that this platform allows for the detection of counterfeit travel documents and also enhances cross-border collaboration and confidence in Covid-19 results originating from other countries. This platform further provides updated information on entry requirements and travel restrictions for participating states. South Africa Meanwhile, according to Business Insider South Africa, South Africa is being urged to digitise its Covid-19 vaccine and testing certificates in a standardised way which will make it easier for travellers to pass border security checks.

On arrival, travellers to South Africa will need to present a negative Covid-19 test result not older than 72 hours from time of departure, according to the government. Morocco According to the website Emirates.com, travellers visiting Morocco, whether they are Moroccan nationals, foreigners established in Morocco, citizens of those countries or foreigners residing in those countries, must provide a valid vaccination certificate approved by the Moroccan Ministry of Health proving that the passenger has received the complete required dosage of a vaccine at least two weeks before travel. The African Union and Africa CDC said they were concerned after it emerged that Europe's digital "green pass" does not recognise a vaccine that was donated to many African countries through the Covax initiative.