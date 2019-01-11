Smoke rises shortly after an attack on the foreign ministry building, in Tripoli, Libya, last month. File picture: Mohamed Ben Khalifa/AP

Johannesburg - Libyan security forces evacuated several headquarters on Thursday in the capital Tripoli over a “possible terrorist threat”, the Libya Observer reported. The High Council of State's (HCS) headquarters at the Radisson Blu Hotel and the HCS's secretary office in Tariq Al Sikka were both evacuated. Other sources also reported that employees of Dat Al-Emad complex had been evacuated and security personnel had ringed the area.

While the Interior Ministry didn’t receive any threats directly it confirmed that security forces had received a threat.

"Warnings of attacks were sent to a foreign company Wednesday night, saying a terrorist act would strike the Dat Al Emad complex and thus the security personnel did their job and secured the lives of the innocent," the ministry in a statement said.

Rumours of a pending attack had also been circulating on social media warning that some foreign companies at Dat Al-Emad would be targeted.

Several shop owners confirmed that security personnel asked them to leave the Dat Al Emad complex in downtown Tripoli minutes before noon on Thursday over fears of a terrorist attack.

Insecurity, militia fighting and bomb attacks continue to plague the North African country after the Arab Spring and Libyan revolution in 2011 when the late former leader Muammar Gadaffi and his government were overthrown.

African News Agency (ANA)