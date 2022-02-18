Seychelles’ President calls for decisive actions against climate change at EU-AU summit

Brussels - The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, has called for more decisive actions against climate change from heads of state in his intervention at the 6th European Union-African Union summit on Thursday. According to State House, Ramkalawan participated in the summit in Brussels which was an opportunity for African and European leaders to lay the foundation for a partnership at the highest level.

I am happy to hear so many commitments being made again today, however, it is high time we move to greater actions. Africa is calling out to Europe to take action. We have been waiting and the time for action is yesterday,” he said. Ramkalawan added that as Small Island Developing States we are making great contributions to mitigate the effects of climate change and yet when we make economic progress, we are labelled high income and we no longer qualify for assistance. We need to be considered for our vulnerabilities when seeking assistance. He commended the European Union for its efforts in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and urged for immediate cooperation between the EU and Africa.

The island nation in the western Indian Ocean has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 24 percent by 2030 in its climate action plan submitted last year before the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow. Adaptation to climate change is a high priority for Seychelles in order to reduce the country's vulnerability. While in Brussels, Ramkalawan met with the EU head of Southern Africa and Indian Ocean, Alessandro Mariani, and the European Union ambassador to Seychelles, Vincent Degert and conveyed Seychelles’ appreciation for their support. Undoubtedly, this has been due to your engagement and sincere commitment to strengthening our collaboration. We look forward to continue enhancing this collaboration, particularly in our efforts in making our voices heard on critical Small Island Development States priorities, he said.