Pretoria - Seychelles, Mauritius and South Africa are the top three African countries on the Henley Passport Index.
The index ranks world passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa, thus measuring travel freedom.
Seychelles was ranked at 26, Mauritius at 32 and South Africa at 56, the organisation's index, released on Tuesday, showed.
Japan secured the top spot with a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 191. Singapore held onto second place at 190, while South Korea dropped down a rank to third place alongside Germany, giving their passport holders visa-free/visa-on-arrival access to 189 destinations worldwide.
The index was compiled using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and enhanced by research from the Henley & Partners Research Department.