Shepherd Busihiri’s family prevented from leaving Malawi

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Fugitive and self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s family were allegedly stopped from leaving Malawi for Kenya at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) iHarare has established from eNCA that Prophet Bushiri’s two daughters, Raphaella and Israella together with his mother-in-law, Magdalena Zgambo, and another family member, Esther Bushiri were turned away at Kamuzu International airport by Malawi authorities on their way to Kenya. The police in Malawi are said to have barred the fugitives’ family members from boarding a private jet the Bushiri family had chartered en route to Kenya. According to one of Bushiri’s lawyers, one of his daughters requires urgent medical attention in Kenya, hence the reason for the trip. After the whole debacle, Prophet Bushiri and his wife Mary could not be found when the police went to look for them at their place of residence. The couple later claimed that they were at a hospital.

Bushiri and his wife pulled one of the greatest escapes from South Africa to Malawi a few days after they were granted bail a hefty bail of R200 000 each.

The Bushiri’s forfeited the money and their mansion in Centurion by violating their bail conditions which prevented them from leaving the country.

Bushiri’s daughters were the first to leave South Africa before the prophet and his alleged partner-in-crime Mary escaped to Malawi last year in November.

They are facing charges of theft, money laundering, and fraud in connection with an alleged R100 million investment scheme.

Meanwhile, South Africa has filed extradition papers to try and get the fugitive couple back into the country to stand trial.