Sierra Leone confirms first Covid-19 case

Johannesburg - The Ministry of Health and Sanitation of the Republic of Sierra Leone has reported the country’s first case of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the capital Freetown.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a statement that the patient is a 37-year-old Sierra Leonean man who travelled to France on March 12 and returned on March 16.

He was immediately put into mandatory managed quarantine for 14 days and was tested at the end of his quarantine period, when he developed flu-like symptoms that subsequently led to the confirmation as Covid-19.

“We have now shifted from preparedness to response. We must now focus on tracing the people that the patient may have come into contact with to be able to isolate and provide them with medical care,” said Evans Liyosi, the WHO representative in Sierra Leone.

“The coming days and weeks will be crucial. With robust prevention and treatment measures we can stop widespread infections not only in the capital but across the country. We are working with the health authorities and other partners, providing the support needed to adequately tackle the virus.”