Six killed as ambulance hits landmine in southern Mali

Bamako - Six civilians, including a pregnant woman, were killed in southern Mali when the ambulance they were travelling in struck a landmine, the health ministry said on Saturday.

It was not clear who was responsible for laying the mine, but the incident on Friday represented a first for the southern Sikasso region, said Mama Coumare, the ministry's secretary-general.

Militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State routinely attack soldiers and civilians in northern and central Mali, but the country's south has been largely spared.

"The ambulance had left Yorosso to bring a pregnant woman to Boura," Coumare told Reuters. "All the passengers were killed - six deaths, mostly women."

Military officers overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita last month, decrying, among other things, his failure to address worsening insecurity caused by the jihadists and ethnic militias.