Six soldiers killed in an ambush by Boko Haram

PRETORIA - Six soldiers were killed in an ambush by Boko Haram insurgents around Banki Junction in Borno State, Nigeria, a local publication, The Cable, reported on Tuesday. Another media report said the military had confirmed that two sergeants, two lance corporals and two privates died in the attack. The reports said the incident happened on Sunday when about two companies of soldiers from the army’s 151 task force battalion were on a rescue patrol in the area. “There were about 70 soldiers who were sent on that mission, a source said. “We had information that some people were being held captive by the insurgents, which was why the soldiers had been mobilised to carry out a rescue patrol.

“The soldiers ran into ambush a few kilometres that they took off, and six of them were killed.

“We later sent in a reinforcement to clear the area and recover their bodies,” a source was quoted saying.

The army’s spokesperson, Sagir Musa, was not immediately available to comment on the attack.

In the past few months, soldiers have been ambushed by Boko Haram.

An army commander and 20 soldiers were ambushed on their way from Borogozo in Yobe state in 2019.

Since 2011, the Islamist militant group has conducted terrorist attacks on religious and political groups, local police and the military. Boko Haram have also attacked civilians in busy markets and villages.

Thousands of people have died in the insurgency and millions more have been displaced particularly in Northern Nigeria.

