Somalian Eid celebrations marred by deadly bomb attack

CAPE TOWN - At least five people were killed and 20 wounded in Baidoa, Somalia, after an explosion ripped through Eid celebrations on Sunday, reported Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Police office Mohamed Muktar told the international news agency that, “the initial information we have received indicates the dead bodies of five people were collected from the scene of the blast and more than twenty others have been wounded”.

Muktar said there were fears of the death toll rising due to the seriousness of the wounds of those injured, which included women and children.

Crowds gathered on Saturday and Sunday on the site of the blast as celebrations following the end of the Holy month of Ramadaan kicked off, according to witness Abdi Hassan.

Mohamud Ibrahim, another witness, told AFP that those wounded and killed were dancing and singing at the time of the explosion.