South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu meeting with her Zimbabwean counterpart, minister Sibusiso Moyo, in Harare. Sisulu and Transport Minister Blade Nzimande handed over a humanitarian package on Tuesday to the people of Zimbabwe on behalf of non-governmental organisation, Gift of the Givers. Picture: Katlholo Maifadi/DIRCO News

PORT ELIZABETH - Department of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Transport Minister Blade Nzimade handed over a humanitarian package in Harare on Tuesday to the people of Zimbabwe on behalf of non-governmental organisation Gift of the Givers. Following a successful two-day bi-national commission between Zimbabwe and South Africa in Harare, the ministers handed over the package, which contained medical supplies, school stationery and other immediate personal needs as a gift "from the people of South Africa to the people of Zimbabwe".

“On behalf the Gift of the Givers, we extend this consignment to the people of Zimbabwe. We hope this little contribution of medical and other urgent necessities will assist families," Sisulu said.

Lieutenant-General Sibusiso Moyo, Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation minister, accepting the gift said: "On behalf of the Zimbabwean people, we welcome the gift; and this shows the strong bond of friendship that exists between the two countries.

"This is a true, lifesaving friendship between the people of South Africa and Zimbabwe”.

African News Agency (ANA)