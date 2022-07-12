South Africa hosts UK’s Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford as Pretoria and London seek to boost ties

Pretoria – Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Alvin Botes, will today host the UK’s Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford, for bilateral consultations. “The purpose of the meeting is to review the progress made on the commitments undertaken during the South Africa-United Kingdom Bilateral Forum held in May 2021 between Minister Naledi Pandor and former Foreign Secretary, Rt Hon Dominic Raab,” according to Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Clayson Monyela.

Bilateral relations between South Africa and the UK are managed through the Bilateral Forum at the level of the Foreign Minister and meet biennially. The 12th session of the Bilateral Forum was held on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in May last year in the UK. “It is expected that the bilateral consultations will see a renewed commitment to strengthening relations between South Africa and the United Kingdom, with greater emphasis on implementing current agreements and finalising outstanding Memorandums of Understanding and Agreements,” Monyela said.

Earlier this week, Dirco announced that Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor will undertake a working visit to Uganda to co-chair the 2nd Session of South Africa-Uganda Joint Commission for Cooperation with her counterpart, General Odongo Jeje Abubakhar, the Ugandan Minister of Foreign Affairs. The two-day meeting was scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. South Africa hosted the first session of the Joint Commission for Cooperation in 2012.

“Amongst the key objectives, the JCC meeting will seek to strengthen and deepen bilateral relations and co-operation between the two countries, consolidate political, economic and social co-operation, oversee the implementation of the signed agreements and Memoranda of Understanding; explore possible new areas of economic, trade and investment co-operation, including the opportunities for bilateral commercial co-operation, joint ventures and possible collaborative projects presented by the operationalisation of the AfCFTA (The African Continental Free Trade Area),” Dirco said. “The meeting will also provide an opportunity for both leaders to discuss issues of mutual concern and interest, especially issues of peace, security and development in the continent to advance the AU Agenda 2063 and lastly, enhance the two countries’ strategic cooperation on the Continent to amplify Africa’s voice and the call for the reform of the multilateral institutions, especially the UN Security Council.” South Africa and Uganda enjoy long-standing historical relations dating back to the struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

Uganda hosted and trained South African anti-apartheid activists and freedom fighters in the late 1980s. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation said political and economic relations between South Africa and Uganda have been improving since 1994. IOL