South Africa to host Africa oil, green energy summits in October

Cape Town - Over 2,000 energy experts and government officials are expected to descend on Cape Town in October when the city hosts the annual Africa Oil Week. Organisers said on Tuesday that Africa Oil Week, which is the continent’s premium energy conference and is scheduled for 3-7 October, will run concurrently with a sister event, Green Energy Africa Summit.

“Taking place in the same city at the same time Africa Oil Week and Green Energy Africa Summit will drive their agendas forward for the continent’s prosperity,” said Paul Sinclair, vice president (energy) at Hyve Group, organisers of the conferences. He said Africa Oil Week will continue to advocate and support the sustainable development of the continent’s hydrocarbon sector, while the Green Energy Africa Summit will facilitate deals, transactions and partnerships across the African power sector to provide energy access for all. “Our aim is to bring the right people together to facilitate Africa’s future economic prosperity and upliftment via the Hydrocarbon sector at Africa Oil Week and energy access for all at Green Energy Africa Summit” Sinclair said.

He said both conferences “hope to foster greater dialogue to promote the interests of Africa for Africans.” “We pride ourselves on making that happen and creating opportunities that drive investment, deal-making and partnerships which will shape a better future for Africa and her people.” APA