CAPE TOWN - South Sudan's ministry of petroleum has released a report providing detailed financial information and statistics of the country’s oil sector.
The ministry said the seventh petroleum report was released to "increase transparency" and outline infrastructure plans.
It provides an overview of world oil markets and fundamentals, price forecasts, oilfield reserves, and the ministry’s marketing performance.
According to a statement released by the ministry, the report forms part of "continued efforts" by petroleum minister Awow Daniel Chuang to promote openness and accountability in the sector.
“We are trying to increase transparency in the country’s oil and gas sector, specifically concerning the financial aspects,” said Chuang.