South Sudan secures $120 million loan from World Bank to develop infrastructure and food resilience in areas most damaged by decades of civil war and fighting in the east African country

Juba - South Sudan said on Thursday it had secured $120 million from the World Bank through its development arm, the International Development Association, for infrastructure development. Agak Achuil Lual, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, said the funds would also be used to strengthen community institutions, and enhance food resilience in the east African country.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The funds will help improve basic services delivery, particularly for the country's most vulnerable populations, and foster social cohesion which is vital for the development of the country,” Lual said in a statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan. The official said the project will be implemented under the five-year strategic plan of enhancing community resilience and local government project phase II (ECRP-II), noting that the project will also benefit 920 000 people in 12 of the country’s 79 counties. The minister said a series of conflicts and a succession of severe floods have had a devastating effect on South Sudan's infrastructure.

World Bank country manager for South Sudan, Firas Raad, said conflict has forced displacement of millions of South Sudanese hence affecting their social fabric, weakening both formal and informal institutions in the country. Raad said the money will help improve access to basic infrastructure, strengthen community institutions, and also enhance food resilience. He said the project will target the most conflict-affected areas to scale up reconstruction efforts, adding that the project will be implemented by the ministry of finance in collaboration with the local government board across the country.

Story continues below Advertisment