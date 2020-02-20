South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit and ex-vice President and former rebel leader Riek Machar meet at the State House in Juba. Picture: Reuters/Jok Solomun

Juba - South Sudan's former rebel leader Riek Machar said he has agreed to form a unity government with President Salva Kiir by Saturday's deadline, following talks at state house on Thursday. Before the announcement, it had been unclear if the February 22 deadline would be met as key benchmarks of the 2018 peace agreement had not been fulfilled. The deadline had elapsed several times without an agreement between the two sides.

"We had a meeting with the president on the outstanding issues. We have agreed to form the government on 22 Febuary," Machar said.

Kiir confirmed the agreement.

"We have agreed to form the government," he said after the meeting, adding that he will appoint Machar as first vice president on Friday.