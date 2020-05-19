South Sudan's vice president Riek Machar tests positive for the novel coronavirus

Juba - South Sudanese Vice President Riek Machar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

Four other ministers also tested positive for the virus, including Machar's wife Angelina Teny who is also the East African nation's defence minister, press secretary James Gatdet Dak told dpa.

Several of Machar's bodyguards were also confirmed to have contracted the virus, he added.

Machar and his wife were currently in quarantine at their home in the South Sudanese capital Juba, according to Gatdet.

South Sudan has so far reported 285 coronavirus cases and six deaths, according to the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.