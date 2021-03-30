Spate of gruesome murders plagues tiny Zimbabwe town

Harare - A spate of gruesome murders in a small town about 75 kilometres northeast of Harare has prompted the Zimbabwean police to caution citizens to resolve their disputes amicably and respect the sanctity of human life.

In the most recent incident in Murehwa in the Mashonaland East Province, a 45-year-old man was found dead near his girlfriend’s homestead at Zihute Village.

The body was found with a stab wound on the groin. A blood-stained log measuring approximately 1.2 metres was also found about 10 metres away from the body.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the incident on their official Twitter account.

It is suspected that the unidentified man was attacked on his way to see his girlfriend.