Spotlight Africa: 9 Things you need to know about Kenya

CAPE TOWN: Africa is booming. The continent, which has the world's largest youth population is changing from what we constantly see in Western media, and the world needs to take note of an emerging Africa that is not only modern but also set to become an economic powerhouse. Photo: Pixabay. Kenya is a country in East Africa with a coastline on the Indian Ocean. Kenya encompasses savannah, lakelands, the dramatic Great Rift Valley and mountain highlands.

Here are 9 things about Kenya that you need to know: 1. According to Intrepid Travel.com, Kenya is one of the world’s leading safari destinations. Hunting is illegal. It is a criminal act to hunt any protected animal in Kenya. 2. The first African woman to win a Nobel peace prize was Kenyan. According to Swedish Nomand.com, Wangari Maathai became the first African woman to win a Nobel peace prize, in 2004.

3. Kenya’s Lamu Island, off the north-east coast, is car-free. According to Okay Africa, the island has a unique gallery which is home to many artists. Through their work, they are imploring visitors to take better care of the planet. Photo: Pixabay. 4. Kenya is leading the way in eliminating plastic pollution. According to Deutsche Welle DW, A landmark UN resolution has been agreed to in Nairobi that could see an end to global plastics production. According to reports, the resolution comes almost five years after Kenya grabbed the attention of the world by banning the use of single-use plastics. 5. Kenya is the country of languages. According to Intrepid Travel, there are 68 languages spoken in Kenya, with the official language in the country being Swahili.

Photo: Pixabay. 6. Kenya has the second-largest mountain on the continent. Mount Kenya is the highest mountain in Kenya and the second-highest (after Mount Kilimanjaro) in Africa. 7. Millions of people visit Kenya each year to see its endless savannah and the animals that inhabit it – elephants, lions, cheetahs, giraffes, zebras, hippos, rhinos and more. According to National Geographic, the Kenyan government has set up more than 50 reserves and parks to protect the animals. 8. Kenya is home to the world's largest desert lake. Lake Turkana, in Northern Kenya is also the world's largest alkaline lake.

9. The Great Rift Valley was formed more than 25 million years ago, according to Contiki. Slicing through Kenya from north to south is the Great Rift Valley, also known as the East African Rift Valley. The valley was formed more than 25 million years ago by geological tension in the earth’s crust and is approximately 6 500km long and 60km wide. IOL