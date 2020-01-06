Stanbic Bank CEO Leina Gabaraane hands over a cheque to Zambia'd police commissioner in charge of administration Lombe Kamukoshi. Picture: Supplied/Stanbic

Johannesburg - Stanbic Bank has donated K50 000 (about R50 600) towards promoting fitness among Zambian police. Presenting a cheque towards the hosting of a sports day, Stanbic chief executive Leina Gabaraane said the bank was excited to partner with the Zambia Police Service to promote physical activity.

“Through sport and healthy living, the cost of health in an economy will actually reduce quite significantly, so sport is quite critical," Gabaraane said.

"But above all, as a financial institution in Zambia, we believe that we also need to be contribution to reducing unemployment.”

Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja said the force was committed to establishing partnerships that would help maintain law and order.