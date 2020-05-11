Still no Covid-19 in Lesotho after 48 suspected cases test negative

Rustenburg – Forty-eight suspected Covid-19 cases in Lesotho tested negative, Health Minister Nkaku Kabi said on Monday. He said 48 samples that were sent for testing at the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) in South Africa came back negative. Addressing the nation in a televised speech, he said out of the 48 cases, one was of a Mosotho who reportedly hosted a South African national in April, who upon arrival in South Africa tested positive for coronavirus. He added that a similar case happened in March when a citizen of Eswatini, who attended a conference at the Central Bank of Lesotho, tested positive for the virus on arrival in Eswatini. However, Basotho, who were reported to have been in close contact with that person, tested negative even after self-isolation.

Last week Prime Minister Thomas Thabane relaxed the partial lockdown, allowing non-essential service business to operate for limited hours, under strict health regulations.

Churches were also allowed to operate with a maximum of 50 people allowed at a church service.

The Lesotho government said it would intensify screening and testing in Mokhotlong, Qacha’s Nek and Quthing. The three districts were targeted as some people use these districts as illegal entry posts to Lesotho.

The fight against Covid-19 in Lesotho received a major boost when the country received donations from China.

The donation included surgical masks, surgical gloves, a thermo scanner, isolation shoe covers, personal protective equipment and surgical goggles.

So far there are more than four million confirmed cases worldwide, over 285 000 deaths and over a million recoveries.

China's confirmed cases stand at 82 919 with 4 633 deaths and 78 144 people have regained their health.

African News Agency (ANA)

