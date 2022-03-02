Stop the fighting and use dialogue to solve differences in the interest of peace, Ecowas tells Russia-Ukraine

cape town – Stop the fighting and use dialogue to solve differences in the interest of peace, West African regional bloc the Economic Community of West African States Ecowas has told Russia and Ukraine in the wake of deadly conflict which has killed dozens of civilians. The West African bloc said that it is following the military invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which has led to countless human casualties.

Ecowas has called on all parties to ensure the safety of the citizens of all its member states living in the Ukraine. On Wednesday, international media reported that Russian troops have seized Kherson, a provincial capital in the southern coastal part of Ukraine, the Defence Ministry announced in a briefing, RT reported. Kherson is a strategically important city, and a vital port on the Black Sea and on the Dneper River.

According to IANS, the ministry stated that civilian infrastructure in Kherson is operating normally, with no shortages of food or other items of necessity reported. It said the city’s government and Russian military were engaged in talks on how to ensure order and public safety in the area, RT reported. A Russian missile strike that appeared to target Kyiv’s TV Tower also hit the nearby Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial site and killed five people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday on Twitter, citing a report by The Washington Post. To the world: what is the point of saying never again for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? Zelenskyy wrote.