Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Stray lion shot dead by hunters in Nigeria ’before it could attack villagers’

A stray lion has been shot dead by hunters in Northern Nigeria in an attempt to stop it from attacking locals, Nigerian local media reported on Wednesday. File Photo.

A stray lion has been shot dead by hunters in Northern Nigeria in an attempt to stop it from attacking locals, Nigerian local media reported on Wednesday. File Photo.

Published 50m ago

Share

Cape Town - A stray lion has been shot dead by hunters in Northern Nigeria in an attempt to stop it from attacking locals, Nigerian local media reported on Wednesday.

The director of Forestry and Wildlife in the state’s Ministry of Environment, Peter Ayuba, confirmed the killing of a lion by hunters on the fringes of Sambisa Forest in Konduga Local Council.

Story continues below Advertisment

Ayuba, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria, said the lion might have strayed from Waza National Park in neighbouring Cameroon Republic, according to reports.

Xinhua news agency said hunters, on Sunday, engaged the lion, which injured two of them before it was killed.

An official said: “The injured hunters received treatment while the carcass of the lion was taken to the ministry of environment.”

More on this

Ayuba said several years of absence of human activity in the area made the animals wander into the villages. He urged resettled communities to be vigilant.

IOL

Related Topics:

NigeriaWildlife

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello