Sudan confirms 86 new Covid-19 cases

CAPE TOWN - The Sudanese ministry of health announced on Monday that it had recorded 86 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number to 678. The country's coronavirus-related death toll stands at 41. As Covid-19 infections increase in the country - considered one of the poorest in the world - the United Nations (UN) has said Sudanese citizens could experience further "suffering" unless donors act fast to support a nation still in transition. Sudan has been governed by a transitional military council (TMC) since 2019 following the removal of long-time ruler Omar Al-Bashir, whose legacy was one of war, war crimes and rampant poverty. The UN's high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, said last week that the promise of development, democracy, justice and peace in the country was now being threatened by "acute resource constraints".

“The already-grim picture is further exacerbated by a combination of ongoing unilateral sanctions, international institutions’ failure to provide debt-relief and a deficit of international support," said Bachelet.

The Sudanese health system was simply not equipped to handle a pandemic the scale of Covid-19, she said.

“We must act swiftly and generously to provide financial support."

Conflicts in Sudan have displaced 43 million citizens over the years. The country is also host to over 1.1 million refugees and migrants, according to the UN.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese government has warned supporters of the former regime against protests and gatherings, saying it could lead to the spread of Covid-19, online newspaper, the Sudan Tribune reported.

Supporters of Al-Bashir took to the streets on Sunday, launching calls for protests, despite the government-imposed lockdown intended to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The country's council of ministers announced in a statement on the same day that the minister of state in the ministry of infrastructure and transportation had tested positive for Covid-19.

Hashim Ibn Auf tested positive last week after interacting with one of his relatives who had the virus, according to Anadolu News Agency.

According to the council, the minister was in a stable condition and recovering well. He had also been participating in teleconferences to discuss the management of and response to the virus.