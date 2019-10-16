Johannesburg – Peace talks between Sudan’s transitional government and rebel leaders are underway as the protagonists attempt to end the country’s civil wars. The talks, which are being hosted by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, kicked off on Monday with several African leaders including Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Egypt’s Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly and Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni arriving in South Sudan’s capital Juba to attend the opening session, Radio Tamazuj reported.

“I humbly urge, as you begin the peace process to please dialogue, negotiate in good faith, and make necessary compromises for the sake of peace and security to the Sudanese people and our region,” said Kiir.

Peace talks between Sudan's transitional government and rebel leaders are underway. Video: Zodidi Dano/ African News Agency

“Concluding and reaching peace in Juba will be a huge boost and indeed encouragement to us as South Sudan heads toward the deadline of establishing a revitalised unity government in November 2019, after unnecessarily wasting five years of senseless war,” he added.

