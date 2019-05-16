Protesters walk towards the sit-in protest outside the Sudanese military headquarters, in Khartoum, Sudan. Picture: AP Photo

Khartoum - Sudan's opposition alliance on Thursday said the ruling military council's suspension of talks with protesters for 72 hours was a "regrettable decision". The opposition alliance, known as the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF), also vowed to continue sit-ins outside the defence ministry and across the country.

Earlier in the day, the Transitional Military Council (TMC) suspended the talks after protesters broke a deal on de-escalation, the council head said in a televised statement.

Sudanese forces fired into the air on Wednesday trying to clear demonstrators from roads in central Khartoum that protesters had blocked to pressure on military rulers to hand power to civilians, a Reuters witness said.

There were reports of several injuries in the violence, which broke out after troop reinforcements wearing uniforms used by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) arrived at the scene and moved to clear demonstrators from the area between the Defence Ministry and the presidential palace.

Reuters