Sudanese protesters use their smartphones' lights during a protest outside the army headquarters in the capital Khartoum. The organizers of Sudan's protests said Sunday they have suspended talks with the ruling military council because it has failed to meet their demands for an immediate transfer to a civilian government following the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir. Picture: AP

Johannesburg – Sudanese protesters have suspended talks with the army after accusing the Transitional Military Council (TMC) of deliberately delaying their much promised transfer to civilian rule. On Sunday the Freedom and Change forces further called for the escalation of protests, only ten days after the military coup which overthrew Omar Al Bashir, the Sudan Tribune reported.

Friction between the two sides is increasing as previous opposition doubts about some Islamist generals in the military council grow over accusations the generals want to include Islamists forces from the previous regime in the new government.

During a press conference to announce potential nominees of new government representatives, the opposition denounced the intransigence of the military council in transferring power to civilians, saying the excuse being made for the delay that the TMC was examining proposals made by other political forces didn’t hold water.

Consequently a decision has been made to escalate mass pressure, continue the sit-in outside military headquarters and suspend negotiations with the TMC and regard them as an extension of the previous regime.

In the interim the opposition will also form a Transitional National Authority without military participation.

African News Agency (ANA)