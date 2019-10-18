Yesir Arman, leader of the Sudan Revolutionary Front, an alliance of rebel groups, gives an interview, in Cairo, Egypt. File picture: Maya Alleruzzo/AP

Johannesburg – Sudan’s long-anticipated peace talks have been suspended after the leader of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) Saif Saeed said talks with the transitional government would only continue after some outstanding issues were resolved. On Thursday Saeed said the SRF would only return to the negotiating table when Khartoum resolves procedural issues and releases detainees, the East African reported.

Peace talks started on Monday in neighbouring South Sudan's capital Juba with the aim of ending the country's years-long civil wars.

“We called for postponement for 15 days to a month. They agreed in principle to this opinion...there will be a route for representatives of Darfur on their own,” said Saeed.

Tut Gatluak, the presidential adviser on security affairs confirmed the suspension of negotiations.