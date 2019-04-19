Sudanese soldiers join demonstrators during the sit-in protest outside Defence Ministry in Khartoum. Picture: Reuters

Khartoum - Sudan's protest movement said it will unveil a civilian ruling body on Sunday, piling pressure on the military council which seized power after toppling president Omar al-Bashir last week. The Sudanese Professionals Association called on its supporters, foreign diplomats and journalists to be present on Sunday outside army headquarters where thousands have kept up protests since Bashir's ouster demanding civilian rule.

"This press conference at 7:00 pm on Sunday will announce the names of a civilian council," the SPA said in the Friday statement.

The SPA, which organised the four months of nationwide protests that led up to Bashir's overthrow, has toughened its stand against the military council, demanding its immediate dissolution and replacement.

"We are demanding that this civilian council, which will have representatives of the army, replace the military council," an SPA leader, Ahmed al-Rabia, told AFP.

AFP