Sudan's former president Omar Hassan al-Bashir smiles as he is seen inside a cage at the courthouse where he is facing corruption charges in Khartoum. File picture: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters

JOHANNESBURG – Sudan’s former ruling party, under deposed president Omar al-Bashir, is to be banned after the cabinet approved a draft law to dismantle the “Ingaz Regime” which includes the dissolution of the National Congress Party (NCP). The draft law was formulated by the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) earlier in November, seven months after the revolution which saw Bashir being arrested and his government forced to hand over power to a transitional authority, comprising both civilians from the FFC and members of the ruling military council.

In addition to the banning of the party the draft law also allows for the confiscation of NCP property and assets, the Sudan Tribune reported.

Despite the new laws the current government has been criticised over the last few months for moving too slowly on political and economic reforms.

Sudan's former ruling party, led by ousted president Omar Al Bashir, is to be banned after the cabinet approved a draft law to dismantle the National Congress Party (NCP). Video: Zodidi Dano/African News Agency.

African News Agency (ANA)