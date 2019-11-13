Sudan's former president Omar Hassan al-Bashir smiles as he is seen inside a cage at the courthouse in Khartoum where he is facing corruption charges. File picture: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters

Johannesburg – Sudan’s prosecutor general has issued arrest warrants for the people responsible for the Islamist coup d’etat which brought deposed former President Omar al Bashir to power thirty years ago. On Tuesday Sudan’s Freedom and Change Forces (FFC) - the coalition group which organised the mass protests that swept across the North African country eventually leading to the ouster and arrest of Bashir -- announced that criminal proceedings against the organisers of the June 30, 1989 coup, including leaders of the Popular Congress Party (PCP) which split from the National Congress Party (NCP) in 1999, 10 years after the Islamist coup, were continuing.

In a statement sent to the Sudan Tribune, the Coordinator of the FFC Legal Committee Mohamed Arabi said that Prosecutor Ahmed Al Hala has asked the penitentiary authorities to hand over Omar Al Bashir, Ali Osman Mohamed Taha, Nafei Ali Nafei and Awad Ahmed Jazz – all of whom have been under arrest since April 11.

The military council, which took power following four-months’ of protests, arrested the prominent leaders of the former regime but didn’t try them with the exception of Bashir who has been tried on charges of illegal possession of foreign funds and corruption.

African News Agency (ANA)