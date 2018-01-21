Cairo - Sudanese authorities on Monday released a Reuters journalist and an Agence France-Presse (AFP) reporter who were detained while covering protests in Khartoum on Wednesday last week.

Reuters regained contact with its Sudanese reporter, Khalid Abdelaziz, on Monday evening for the first time since before his arrest. He said he had not been mistreated, and was released alongside the AFP reporter and another local journalist.

No charges were filed against the reporters, who were detained in Khartoum's Kobar prison.

"We are extremely relieved that Reuters reporter Khalid Abdelaziz has been released from detention in Khartoum," a Reuters spokesperson said.

"He has been reunited with his family and will return to the important work of reporting on events in Sudan in due course."

AFP published a news story confirming the release of its reporter.

The journalists were detained while covering protests and clashes with security forces which broke out across Sudan early this month after Khartoum imposed tough economic measures in line with recommendations by the International Monetary Fund.

Reuters