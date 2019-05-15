Following the bloody attack on Sudanese protesters, forces from the opposition Declaration of Freedom and Change have called for an urgent investigation into the killings. Picture: AP Photo

Johannesburg – Following the bloody attack on Sudanese protesters, which left five of them and one army officer dead, forces from the opposition Declaration of Freedom and Change have called for an urgent investigation into the killings. According to the opposition the Transitional Military Council (TMC) bears responsibility for the attacks as maintaining security in the area where an ongoing protest sit-in outside military headquarters in Khartoum continues is their responsibility, the Sudan Tribune reported.

Opposition spokesperson, Babikir Faisal, further accused the military of dragging its heels in dealing with the transfer of power from the military to a civilian government and this procrastination was fuelling the ongoing violence.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Sudanese army commanders accused infiltrators of firing from the top of the Blue Nile Bridge on its soldiers who were in the vicinity of the sit-in trying to clear protesters from the streets.

However, the opposition accused the military of fabricating the accusation.

Mohamed Nagi Al Asam, another spokesperson for the forces of Freedom and Change, said that talking about "infiltrators" among the protesters as was regularly done by the former regime was no longer acceptable.

