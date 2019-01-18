A tear gas canister fired to disperse Sudanese demonstrators, during anti-government protests in the outskirts of Khartoum, Sudan. Picture: Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Khartoum - Sudanese police fired live ammunition at mourners outside the home of a 60-year-old protester who died early on Friday from a gunshot wound he sustained on Thursday night, a Reuters witness said. Around 2 000 mourners had gathered in the Burri neighbourhood where the man, Moawia Othman, was shot on Thursday. A child and a doctor were also shot dead in Burri on Thursday, the Sudan Doctors' Committee, a group linked to the opposition, said.

Stone-throwing protesters clashed with Sudanese security forces in the capital Khartoum on Thursday in the latest round of demonstrations against President Omar al-Bashir's rule that erupted a month ago.

Demonstrations also erupted in three other cities as part of a four-week long unrest that poses the most persistent challenge to Bashir's grip since he took power in a coup in 1989.

"We will continue to protest until the government falls because we want to provide a better life for our children," a 47-year-old teacher among the demonstrators said.

Hundreds also protested in al-Qadarif, Atbara and Al-Ubayyid, drawing tear gas volleys from police, witnesses said.

Protests have rippled across Sudan since December 19 and security forces have at times used live ammunition to disperse demonstrations. The official death toll stands at 24, including two security forces personnel. Amnesty International has said that more than 40 people have been killed.

Sudan’s economy has struggled to recover from the loss of three quarters of its oil output - its main source of foreign currency - since South Sudan seceded in 2011, keeping most of the oilfields.

The United States lifted 20-year-old trade sanctions on Sudan in 2017. But many investors continue to shun a country still listed by Washington as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court over charges, which he denies, of masterminding genocide in the Darfur region.

Reuters