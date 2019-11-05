Sudan's former president Omar Hassan al-Bashir sits inside a cage at the courthouse in Khartoum where he appeared on corruption charges in September. File picture: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters

Johannesburg – Sudan’s Forces of Freedom and Change, the coalition movement behind the massive protests which engulfed the North African country eventually leading to the ousting of former president Omar al-Bashir, has stated that it has no qualms about handing him over to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to be tried for genocide. “We have no objection to handing over Bashir to the ICC,” Ibrahim Al Sheikh, a leader of the umbrella protest movement, told reporters late on Sunday.

“All the members of the Forces of Freedom and Change agree on that.”

Bashir, who was forced out of office in April, has been wanted by the ICC for years for war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed in Sudan’s Darfur region.

The ICC’s demand, which was renewed in April, has been supported by rights groups internationally as well as Sudan’s opposition factions and political activists, Al Araby reported.