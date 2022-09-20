Sustainable Development Goals: What are they are, and why they are important?

Story continues below Advertisement

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), are an urgent call for action by all countries – developed and developing – in a global partnership. They recognise that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests.

How far is the UN in achieving its sustainable goals? With growing inequality, the harsh effects of the climate crisis, growing global insecurity and other things, the UN has it’s hands full.

At the core of the 2020-2030 decade is the need for action to tackle growing poverty, empower women and girls, and address the climate emergency. The UN says its Sustainable Development Goals are vital for a global recovery that leads to greener, more inclusive economies, and stronger, more resilient societies. The UN says more people around the world are living better lives compared to just a decade ago. More people have access to better health care, decent work, and education than ever before.

But inequalities and climate change are threatening to undo the gains. Investment in inclusive and sustainable economies can unleash significant opportunities for shared prosperity. And the political, technological and financial solutions are within reach. But much greater leadership and rapid, unprecedented changes are needed to align these levers of change with sustainable development objectives. Achieving a just and equitable energy transition is “one of the biggest challenges facing our world”, UN Secretary-General António Guterres told the Global Compact Board meeting on Sunday. Climate disasters and rocketing fuel prices have made the need to “end our global addiction to fossil fuels” crystal clear, he said, underscoring the importance of investing in renewables, building resilience, and scaling up adaptation.

