Sweden helps support displaced Mozambicans

CAPE TOWN, March (ANA) - The government of Sweden on Monday, contributed to the internally displaced persons (IDP) response in Mozambique. Last month, armed groups started targeting local villages and terrorising the local population, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a statement. The violence which initially began in 2017 has resulted in numerous killings, burnt homes, and destroyed crops and shops. Out of fear, civilians have had to flee their homes and many are left with no homes and live in poor conditions with limited access to basic services like clean water and food. The contribution is a cash injection of SEK 7,000,000 (R12.11 million).

“As part of Sweden’s solid and long-lasting support to UNHCR, we are very grateful for this contribution," said Samuel Chakwera, a UNHCR Representative in Mozambique.

Chakwera said it would help assist and protect 27,000 refugees and asylum-seekers living in Mozambique, as well as over 669,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs), affected so far by the violence in Cabo Delgado.

“Sweden gives high priority to the rights and needs of refugees and displaced people and is one of the largest donors to the UNHCR," Ambassador of Sweden in Mozambique, Mette Sunnergren said.

Sunnergren said they were confident that the humanitarian support would help deliver assistance to Cabo Delgado residents and those in neighbouring provinces, particularly to women and girls affected by the crisis.

Additionally, Sweden also granted UNHCR about SEK 700,000,000 in support for Mozambique this year.

UNHCR Mozambique thanked the government of Sweden for its support, which came at a crucial time when challenges and gaps are increasing, and more people needed assistance.

In line with UNHCR’s Annual Global Appeal 2021, the Swedish contribution will support UNHCR to comply with its protection mandate towards more than 70 million uprooted people in the world.

African News Agency