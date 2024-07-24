Table Mountain Cableway closure: Essential Safety Tips for Winter Hikers

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway will shut down for annual maintenance from July 15 to September 1. During this period, hikers must rely on themselves for return journeys. Safety preparations and awareness are crucial for a safe and enjoyable experience. The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) will be shut down for seven weeks, from July 15, to September 1, for its annual maintenance.

While the cable cars are out of service, the mountain remains accessible via trails not impacted by the maintenance work. However, hiking trails directly under the cable pathways will be closed due to overhead work, and Tafelberg Road is closed to the public. “During this annual maintenance period, all operational and commercial facilities at the Lower and Top Stations – including ablution facilities and restaurants – will be closed,” said TMACC’s Executive Director, Selma Hercules. “Additionally, the cable car service will be unavailable, meaning hikers and trail runners will need to rely on themselves for their return journeys. It is essential to save emergency contact numbers on your phone and ensure it is fully charged before setting out.” Hercules reminds visitors to prioritise their own safety and self-sufficiency when exploring this iconic natural wonder. With no cable car service, hikers and trail runners are encouraged to be well-prepared for their adventures.

Explorers are advised to save the main emergency number on their mobile phones and follow the “Ten Basic Rules of Mountain Safety” as outlined by SANParks: Don’t hike alone; four is the ideal number. Choose your route carefully and stick to it. Allow yourself enough time – start early. Inform someone of your route and your expected return time. Choose a hike leader and walk at the pace of the slowest member. Always take waterproof clothing, even in mid-summer, and wear walking shoes or hiking boots. Wear a hat or cap and sunblock in summer. Weather changes rapidly. If lost or forced to stop because of bad weather, stay together and remain in one place. Find the closest shelter from wind and rain. In case of injury, take time to assess the situation. Send two people for help and let the third remain with the injured person. If possible, mark the position on a map and send it with those going for help. Stick to well-used paths indicated on the Park’s hiking map and read the warnings on this map. Don’t take shortcuts and avoid wandering into ravines. Always take enough water, especially in summer, and food in case of a delay. Watch the weather and time, and turn back before you start running late or if bad weather threatens. Take along a fully-charged mobile phone. Some parts of the Park do not have cell phone reception, but you can usually reach a place with reception more quickly than finding a landline. “Safety is our top priority,” Hercules said. “We want everyone to enjoy the beauty of Table Mountain, but it's crucial to be prepared, especially when facilities are limited. Plan your hike carefully, stay informed about trail conditions, and monitor the weather.” Additional safety tips include: