Tanzania confirms first Covid-19-related death

JOHANNESBURG - The Tanzanian health ministry on Tuesday confirmed its first death related to Covid-19.

The announcement was made by the country's health minister, Ummy Mwalimu, who posted on her Twitter account: "It is with deep sympathy that I announce the first death [resulting] from Covid-19".

According to the minister, the deceased was a 49-year-old Tanzanian man with pre-existing health conditions. He was admitted to Mloganzila Hospital in Dar Es Salaam for treatment.

"Our condolences to his beloved family, relatives and friends. May his soul rest in eternal peace," said Mwalimu.

Last week, she reported that the country's first positive Covid-19 patient had recovered and would soon be discharged.