Tanzania finalising permits to mine rare earth minerals

By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala

Tanzania is in the final stages of approving a permit for the country's first rare-earths mine to Australian company Peak Resources as the government seeks a bigger share of revenue from natural resources.

The state is also finalizing a gold-mining license for another Australian company, OreCorp at the Nyanzaga project in the northwest of the country, according to Mining Minister Doto Biteko.

The East African nation is Africa's fourth-biggest producer of the precious metal and plans to increase mineral earnings by at least a third during the next three years. It also has vast deposits of coal, rare-earth metals, iron ore and gemstones.

"The government is in the final stages of awarding a special mining license to PR NG Minerals for it's Ngualla Rare Earth Project," Biteko said in an emailed response to questions. The company is a subsidiary of Australia-listed Peak Resources.