File photo: NASA/Handout via REUTERS.

JOHANNESBURG - Tanzanians are fleeing the southern coastal region of Mtwara after Cyclone Kenneth made landfall overnight. Authorities in the region ordered schools and businesses closed to ensure residents’ safety after warning of the life-threatening effects the storm will bring, the East African reported.

The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) had earlier spotted the cyclone 600km from the coast of Tanzania’s Mtwara region and reported it was travelling at 160km/hr.

AccuWeather, meanwhile, has said life-threatening flooding could result due to the amount of rainfall expected which may deluge homes.

African News Agency (ANA)