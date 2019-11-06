At least ten people were killed and dozens more are wounded and missing after an attack on a convoy transporting workers of Canadian gold miner Semafo in eastern Burkina Faso, three sources said on Wednesday.
Parts of Burkina Faso have been overrun by Islamist violence in the last years that the military has been unable to contain and Semafo tightened its security last year following armed incidents near two of its mines in the country.
Semafo said in a statement earlier on Wednesday that the attack took place between its Fada and Boungou mine sites, about 40 kilometres from Boungou, and that there were several fatalities and injuries.
Two security sources and a diplomatic source said later ten were killed.
The security sources said the military escort vehicle leading the convoy was struck by an IED on a stretch of road where there is no cellphone network.