This is what teachers earn in a month in other African countries

Cape Town – Wondering what teachers earn in other African countries? While not all African countries offer the best quality of life, some are ranked high on the liveability scale and are willing to pay fair wages and good compensation for teachers, a MoneyInc report reveals.

Story continues below Advertisement

There remains a high demand for this profession. Unesco estimates that to achieve universal primary education in the next decade, Africa will need to recruit more than 6 million new teachers. Kenya A comparative study by Nation Newsplex and the Institute of Economic Affairs has revealed that Kenyan teachers are not only the best paid in East Africa, but also earn almost 12 times more than the country’s average pay.

A teacher can earn 116 000 KES per month in Kenya (R16 226 ), according to Salary Explorer.com. Botswana In Botswana, the average salary for a high school teacher is P146939 (about R194 647).

Story continues below Advertisement

South Africa In South Africa, the salary range for primary school teachers ranges anywhere between R80 000 and R300 000, with the median sitting at R194 000 annually – or just over R16 100 a month, according to data provided by salary database PayScale. Zimbabwe

Story continues below Advertisement

In the Southern African country, only 150 000 teachers cater to 4.2 million students and the average salary of a teacher is 28 800 Zimbabwean dollars (just over R2000 per month), according to Al Jazeera. Rwanda This week, Rwanda increased the salaries of primary school teachers by 88% and the salaries of secondary school teachers by 40%.

Story continues below Advertisement

In Rwanda, an A2 certificate teacher (mostly in primary) gets a net starting salary of Rwf 50 849, which is set to increase to Rwf 95 596 (R1 546 ). Luxembourg (Globally) According to education experts, teachers in Luxembourg earn 30% more than any other teacher in the world, with a starting salary that exceeds nearly every other nation’s maximum teacher salary.