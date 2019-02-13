Smoke rises shortly after an attack on the foreign ministry building, in Tripoli, Libya in 2018. Picture: AP Photo/Mohamed Ben Khalifa

Johannesburg - Human Rights Solidarity (HRS) says 3 719 people were killed, wounded or kidnapped in clashes across Libya during 2018 as the North African country battles to stabilise following the 2011 Arab Spring and revolution. In a recently released report, HRS said that 2 947 fighters made up 79 percent of the total figure while 772 civilians, including 49 children, accounted for the remainder.

"One thousand five hundred and sixty-seven people were killed, 2 011 people were injured and 141 others were captured or detained by armed groups," the report stated.

The second half of 2018 was the most violent, with 1 538 casualties registered. June alone saw 857 casualties, which included 285 deaths, as fighting escalated in Derna in eastern Libya.

Derna topped the report with the most casualties in 2018, registering 1 111 people, and comprising 30 percent of the total number in Libya.

The numbers were high due to the clashes between forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar and the Derna Protection Force. The clashes killed 83 people, including six children.

“Tripoli came second on the list with 978 casualties, that is 26 percent of the total number in 2018, due to militia clashes in southern parts of the capital where 276 people were killed, including eight children,” the report recorded.

Ajdabiya was on the list as well with 469 casualties, while Sabha registered 345, Sirte 309 and Benghazi 174 casualties.

